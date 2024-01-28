re posted from PRESSTV

The attacks were planned, coordinated, and executed by RSF and their allied Arab militias,” the sanctions monitors wrote in their annual report. “When reaching RSF checkpoints women and men were separated, harassed, searched, robbed, and physically assaulted.”

The monitors said the RSF takeover of most of Darfur relied on three lines of support, including Arab allied communities, dynamic and complex financial networks, and new military supply lines running through Chad, Libya, and South Sudan.

“Complex financial networks established by RSF before and during the war enabled it to acquire weapons, pay salaries, fund media campaigns, lobby, and buy the support of other political and armed groups,” wrote the monitors, adding that the RSF used proceeds from its pre-war gold business to create a network of as many as 50 companies in several industries.

Ethnic mass killings in one Sudan city last year left up to 15,000 dead: UN report

Ethnic mass killings in one city alone in the West Darfur region of Sudan have left up to 15,000 dead, according to a UN report. The UN report seen by Reuters on Friday said between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed last year in West Darfur State's El Geneina City. In the UN report, ethnic violence carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and allied Arab militia fighting Sudan's Army led by the country's de-facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was cited as the reason for the killings. The RSF, however, has previously denied such reports, claiming that if any of its soldiers were found to be involved in ethnic violence, the perpetrators would be prosecuted and face justice.

