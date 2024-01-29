Pretoria is Going Back to King Coal

I find it deeply concerning that our banks are employing ‘climate finance’ to hinder the revival of these power plants. There’s no way around it – this agenda is both racist and colonial, particularly if one considers that roughly two-thirds of South Africa’s youth are currently unemployed, with a majority of them being black. Imposing a decarbonisation agenda on a poor country is beyond callous and insensitive. Richer countries can afford decarbonisation, most of Africa cannot at this stage, because we are still developing and have various other trade-offs to consider.
It begs the question of how South Africa’s banks and business elites genuinely believe that prioritizing ‘saving the planet’ is a more acceptable tradeoff, despite the evident negative impact on the economy of the world’s most coal-dependent country, leading to an increase in poverty.

The Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations, constructed almost 70 years ago when my grandfather moved to Pretoria, are now in need of attention. They were standing idle for almost 10 years and, finally, it appears that the mayor of Pretoria has recognized the urgency and is taking steps to revive these aging coal power stations.

