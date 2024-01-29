re posted from HUGO KRUGER SUBSTACK
Notably, the committee was stacked with geneticists whose bottom line depended on the oil and gas industry. They did not base their results on the medical data of the atomic bomb survivors and rather relied on a few failed fruit fly experiments.
Nuclear Safety: The LNT Folly
The Nuclear Industry’s version of “Exxon knew”
In 2018, I came across an article on radiation safety that was written by Leon Louw, the former Executive Director of the South African Free Market Foundation (FMF), and Bonne Posma, who was the Chairman of Nuclear Africa at the time. I regard their paper as one of the best critiques against the excessive nuclear safety standards that are based on the Linear No-threshold (LNT) assumption. Unlike many scientists and engineers, economists tend to have a better appreciation of trade-offs and they have for a long time argued that pollution control and exposure is a matter of risk and benefit. From their perspective, there is simply no “pure” state of nature and there simply isn’t a best technology, there are rather various tradeoffs involved in any decision making that include metrics such as safety, reliability, cost, affordability, price and value.
