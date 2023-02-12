Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop hold a joint press conference following talks in Bamako on February 7, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has paid a visit to Mali, where he reassured the country’s rulers that Moscow would continue to help the South African nation improve its military capabilities.

Speaking alongside his counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, Lavrov mentioned the delivery of several fighter jets and helicopters to Mali in August 2021, saying that more military support was assured.

Russia has delivered “very large supplies of aviation equipment” to Mali over the past few months, which has “significantly increased” the capability of local forces to fight extremists, Lavrov said.

“We will now be planning additional steps in the field of education through military higher educational institutions and in the field of supplies of weapons and military equipment,” he added.

Lavrov arrived in Mali’s capital, Bamako, early Tuesday. This is his third trip to Africa since July.

The visit is “the first of its kind” aimed at cementing “a new dynamic” for security and economic cooperation between the two countries, according to Mali’s Foreign Ministry.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/02/07/697778/Russia-to-help-Mali-improve-military-capabilities-Lavrov