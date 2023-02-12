Defying sanctions, Russia will replace Siemens turbines with Iran-made ones: Report

The undated file photo shows the final assembly by Iran’s MAPNA Group of a gas turbine factory.

Russia will reportedly replace German-made hydropower-plant turbines with Iranian-made ones as Western sanctions have halted operations of Siemens in Russia since February 2022.

In a report on Thursday, RT said Russia has begun producing Iranian-designed parts to replace Siemens turbines in the plants. The sanctions have impeded the servicing of German-made equipment.

Russia is currently capable of producing small and medium turbines, but turbines with a large capacity of between 100-120 megawatts were assembled at a Siemens factory inside Russia.

Back in October 2022, an Iranian official said that as per a contract, Iran will supply Russia with 40 turbines to help its gas industry.

Russia and Iran have in recent months underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation as both are under strict US sanctions.

