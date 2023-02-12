the globalists are now cannabilizing their own countries. Europe is economically slumped and cold! Germany is being dismantled industrially and the sanctions against Russia have resulted in the Rouble as the best performing currency in the world
Source: George Galloway
Has the effect of economic sanctions on Russia been zero?
2 Feb 2023
Nikoli Gorshkov Journalist, Director and Editor at Sputnik News Ltd
Shabbir Razvi Economist and Political analyst
Robert Shaw Defence and Security expert
Prof. Marcello DeNoli Video link From Bergamo Italy Professor Emeritus of Public Health & Epidemiology – Sweden