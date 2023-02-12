the globalists are now cannabilizing their own countries. Europe is economically slumped and cold! Germany is being dismantled industrially and the sanctions against Russia have resulted in the Rouble as the best performing currency in the world

Source: George Galloway

Has the effect of economic sanctions on Russia been zero?

2 Feb 2023

Nikoli Gorshkov Journalist, Director and Editor at Sputnik News Ltd

Shabbir Razvi Economist and Political analyst

Robert Shaw Defence and Security expert

Prof. Marcello DeNoli Video link From Bergamo Italy Professor Emeritus of Public Health & Epidemiology – Sweden

Like this: Like Loading...