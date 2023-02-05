“Is this a functioning democracy or not?”

“It depends what you mean by that term democracy because there has been a bit of a twist to that word. Because we are conditioned into thinking that the term democracy actually is all about voting in elections, it`s about the majority vote. And it is not, that is adult suffrage. The real meaning of democracy is specifically the implacement of a mechanism into your Constitution that allows the people, through the Jury, to be the final arbitor of law. And that tradition goes back all the way through early England, the English Constitutional Common Law, prior to 1215 Magna Carta, the late Saxon kings, into Europe as well, most of the European nations were functioning on Common Law as well, and then even back to the ancient Athenian Constitution in Greece.”

“It is not good for a political power to have a citizenry that is properly aware of its constitutional powers.”- Constitution expert, Will Keyte, on who holds ‘ultimate power’ in Britain.

Source: GBNews

Who holds ULTIMATE POWER in Britain? Constitution expert explains the country’s current situation

Feb 4, 2023

‘There’s been some fun and games going on behind the scenes. It is not good for a political power to have a citizenry that is properly aware of its constitutional powers.’ Constitution expert, Will Keyte, on who holds ‘ultimate power’ in Britain.

