A brilliantly motivational, instructive and humorous presentation by Arthur Guseni Mutambara , renowned Zimbabwean politician.

Future Africa will have : Shared Economic Prosperity, Shared Economic Growth, Technology Driven Success

Supported by the 3 pillars: the 4th Industrial Revolution and technology in general, Continental Integration, Decolonized thought leadership

Source: Make Afrika Great

All Africa Must Listen and watch “THE FUTURE of AFRIKA” toward UNITY OF AFRIKA

12 January 2022

