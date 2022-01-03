The Ultimate Pan African Mega Infrastructure Build!

Source: The New Africa Channel

Why the ambitious African Integrated High Speed Railway Network will promote economic growth

2 Jan 2022

Why the African Union ambitious agenda 2063 African Integrated High Speed Railway Network will promote economic growth – The trans Africa Railway project is one of africa infrastructure projects set to change the face of the continent. The African Union, plans an ambitious railway project, that will change the face of the continent and enhance trade among African countries. Dub the African Integrated High Speed Railway Network, the project is currently in the planning phase, as part of the African Union development Agenda 2063. The Railway Network will connect the continent’s countries, creating a single Africa Continental Free Trade Zone. The project aims to boost African trade by connecting landlocked countries and areas to Africa’s ports, cities, economic centers, and industrial hubs. According to the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank, a lack of infrastructure will stymie Africa’s overall growth in the coming years. Hence, this project is seen as a game changer, as the continent target massive economic growth.

Our video today will take a closer look at the importance of the ambitious railway project, the current state of Africa’s railway infrastructure, the need for an African railway system and more.

Trans Africa railway link Dar es Salaam to Kigali railway link Kampala-Kigali-Bujumbura railway link, Walvis Bay-Windhoek-Gaborone-Pretoria railway link

