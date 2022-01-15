African Financial Freedom: Chris Ndayi

How can the African Continent create its own bank and have the freedom and power to issue credit for development? Burundian economist Chris Ndayi is the author of

`Africa the Rising Economic Power`

which is a Call to Arms for all Africans to seize the day and create the Africa of our Dreams!

Source: Afrika Rising Soon TV

Urgent! Urgent!:The Secret is Revealed That Will Make Africa’s Economy The Biggest In the World.

12 Jan 2022

The Lord Jesus Christ calls for Africa’s Financial Independence from IMF ,Wold bank and Chinese banks .Time for Africa to establish its own strong financial institutional by creating continental taxes to turn the upcoming overpopulation into a blessing and not a curse. A way to build continental infrastructures for economic growth et social development of African population. Going toward an Africa as one political entity. The United states , England.. are asked to support this process. During this covid-19 pandemic Africa should not be a burden to anyone instead should establish its own common financial institutional. The African union should play the entire role . Nigeria, South Africa ,Egypt, Ghana and Ethiopia should be at the forefront on this historical change.

THIS VIDEO AND THE BOOK GIVES MORE HOW TO GO ABOUT IT. AMAZON LINK OF ENGLISH VERSION OF THE BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/AFRICA-RISING-

… AMAZON LINK OF FRENCH VERSION OF THE BOOK: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B08LZN4N1C

Like this: Like Loading...