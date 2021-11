Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

Hard core advocates of the man-made climate change scare are insisting on policies that would ensure mass suffering, mass death, and lowering the global population. Are those horrific consequences of their policies merely an unforeseen consequence, or was that the intention all along? Join Ben Deniston with LaRouchePAC for a tour of the origins of the radical environmentalist movement, and the emergence of the man-made climate change scare

25 October 2021

Like this: Like Loading...