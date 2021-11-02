Why Climate Models Fail—The Truth About Climate Change

Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

Every few years, so-called climate change “experts” are telling us we only have a couple years until this or that disaster will wreck the planet—climate disasters that never come. One of the main justifications for these propaganda scare stories is the continued reliance on garbage climate computer models, designed to satisfy the preconceived opinions of the modelers. Join LaRouchePAC’s Hunter Cobb and Ben Deniston as they break down the failure of climate modelers, and provide some real scientific insights into what’s happening with the climate.

