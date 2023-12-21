Kelvin Kemm: DA’s Mileham spewed political propaganda – nuclear power is cheaper, safer, faster

Source: BizNewsTv

DA’s Mileham spewed political propaganda – nuclear power is cheaper, safer, faster.

18 Dec 2023

Nuclear physicist Dr Kelvin Kemm was so incensed with DA shadow minister Kevin Mileham’s “political propaganda” on BizNews TV last week, he insisted on setting the record straight. This the globally respected engineer does in forceful fashion in this interview where he addresses popular (mis)perceptions about nuclear power being corrupt, expensive and outdated. Kemm spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

