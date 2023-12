Dr Sosthene Munyemana has been sentenced to 24 years by a French Court as the fabricated convictions continue and the real `genocidaires`run Rwanda

Source: Africa News

French court jails Rwandan ex-doctor 24 years over genocide

20 December 2023

Sosthene Munyemana was on Wednesday found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and participation in a conspiracy to prepare these crimes.

