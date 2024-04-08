Is Floyd Shivambu Promising the End of Neo-Liberalism for South Africa?

this interview is shocking, in the very best of ways! A polititian proposing SOUND ECONOMIC POLICY. Rebuild the PHYSICAL ECONOMY of South Africa, destroy mediocrity, burn coal, build nuclear, protected industries, MANUFACTURE EVERYTHING SOUTH AFRICA NEEDS, turn fighter jet technology into tractors and cars, ETC. It is what Thomas Sankara did in Burkina Faso because Sankara spoke with colleagues of Jacques Cheminade, the French colleague of Lyndon LaRouche

EFF PODCAST |DP Floyd Shivambu Discusses the EFF Elections Manifesto with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.(Pt 1)

Source: Economic freedom Fighters

8 April 2024

Like this: Like Loading...