re posted from GLOBAL RESEARCH
Israel, America and Britain: Building a Pretext to Wage War on Iran, Setting the Scene for a Broader War?
At 11pm BST 13th of June 2019, the British Broadcasting Corporation, or more correctly, the British State Broadcaster, pumped this out on an ultra short bulletin, usual for this time of night.
(Sometimes it is difficult to rest the mind for sleep after frequent strokes of black propaganda from the BBC.)
The messages. That the US held Iran responsible for the attacks early in the morning of Thursday the 13th of June 2019 for the attacks on two ships in the Gulf of Oman, south of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Foreign Office of GB, that is currently without a government, had agreed that Iran was responsible.
What is the likely progress in this path towards a possible WW3 and what ‘lies upon lies’ will propel it?
Is the materiel at the ready?
The goading are the sanctions, an act of war by the US, and involving many nations using the strongest, illegal methods.
Firstly, the Jewish State, its name recently confirmed by a racist statute, has been urging its proxies the US and the UK to attack Iran with its 90 million people but in the shape of its ‘mullahs’, since 2009 or earlier.
This de facto state has six Dolphin class submarines(1). These were, ironically, built by a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp. About half the costs were met by Germany, in guilt or in place of reparations demanded of former East Germany by Israel. Some have chambers for the egress of scuba divers and for mini-subs, (echoes of the Dieppe raids).
At least two Dolphins, so mis-named, will be lurking in the Persian Gulf now. The ‘attacks’ on four tankers in the Gulf of Oman a month ago, though patchily reported, could have been by limpet mine. Whatever, Iran was in the frame constructed by the CIAs, the MI6s and the CNNs etc.
I recall the alleged enlargement of the torpedo tubes to allow firing of nuclear tipped cruise missiles. This supports the basis for such as fear.(2) I quote –
continue reading HERE: Source:
Israel, America and Britain: Building a Pretext to Wage War on Iran, Setting the Scene for a Broader War?