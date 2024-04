Geoffrey Oryema was Ugandan. He died in exile in Paris in 2018. This track is from his album `Exile`

Source: Real World Records

Geoffrey Oryema – Land Of Anaka (Official Video)

[editor: note comment: The dad of Geofrey Oryema was called Eronayo Oryema, he was the first Inspector General of Police in a post independence Uganda. He was murdered by dictator Idi Amin. My dad was his driver. That is how he ended up in exile in the1970s in France where he lived until his death.]

