NATION IN VIEW: ZIMBABWE
AFRICA’S RETURN TO GREATNESS
The change we need in Africa will not necessarily come from African leaders, but it can be given a face by them. The truth is that the unity and greatness of Africa and, by extension, the purpose of Africa is not within the African Union building in Addis Ababa (unfortunately the building was built and donated by the Chinese government to the AU) nor can it be accurately captured in the national policies of the African heads of state and government. The purpose of Africa is written in the DNA of every African and the greatness of Africa is right in the hands of every African. So, with a conscious ploughing of our hearts and a coming together of like minds, Africa will rise to the peak of its purpose in no time.
Third World is a state of the mind and until we change our
attitude as Africans, if there is a fourth, fifth and even sixth
world, we will be in it.
Patrice L. O. Lumumba
I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the
mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the
flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the
face of our native land.
Thabo Mbeki
According to data from the AU, by 2030, young Africans are expected to make up 42 per cent of the world’s youth and account for 75 per cent of those under the age of 35 in Africa. That number, for me, is a powerhouse of unimaginable things that can happen in this continent and the world, if only we go forward united by a common purpose.
The greatness of Africa is not just found in the historical antecedents of the ancient past but also much more found in the minds of the Africans, both young and old, who are giving their best to change and redirect the narrative of the African people. There is a massive awakening of minds in Africa and if both the people and their governments can come together in unity, then the sky will be a stepping stone for Africa in a very short time.
