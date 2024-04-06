NATION IN VIEW: ZIMBABWE

AFRICA’S RETURN TO GREATNESS

The change we need in Africa will not necessarily come from African leaders, but it can be given a face by them. The truth is that the unity and greatness of Africa and, by extension, the purpose of Africa is not within the African Union building in Addis Ababa (unfortunately the building was built and donated by the Chinese government to the AU) nor can it be accurately captured in the national policies of the African heads of state and government. The purpose of Africa is written in the DNA of every African and the greatness of Africa is right in the hands of every African. So, with a conscious ploughing of our hearts and a coming together of like minds, Africa will rise to the peak of its purpose in no time.