Neo-Liberalism/The Commonwealth Model versus Nation Building

Australia is a member of the Commonwealth. It, like all Commonwealth countries follow the Western economic model. Australia is one of the world`s largest producers of iron ore. It exports most of it unprocessed, the African story. Imagine Project Iron Boomerang within SADC , if SADC produced all its own steel requirements for manufacturing and high speed railway lines. Heavy industry (such as smelters) in South Africa does not need to draw off Eskom. The Small Modular Reactor is an ideal solution.

This is an excellent paper on what a steel industry does for the economy

The Steel Industry: A Stimulus to National Development

This is Project Iron Boomerang :

CITIZENS INSIGHT – Project Iron Boomerang – Interview with Shane Condon & Steve Pelecanos – Nov.2022

Source: Australian Citizens Party

