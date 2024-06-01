DRC: Renzo Martens: Unilever Slavery and Freeing Human Creativity

Renzo Martens :

https://renzomartens.com/

Source: Ocula

‘You see the immensity of the talent and joy that goes to waste’. Renzo Martens discusses his film ‘White Cube’ (2020), which documents the artist’s efforts to establishing an art gallery on a former palm oil plantation in the Congo.

Renzo Martens’ Film ‘White Cube’ Embodies the Phrase ‘Joy to the World’

23 Dec 2021

