DRC: The Commercialization of Poverty and Suffering by UNHCR and Affiliated Organizations

Episode III: Enjoy Poverty

Episode III (2008), also known as Enjoy Poverty, is the 90 minute film registration of Renzo Martens‘ activities in DR Congo. In an epic journey, the film establishes that poverty is the Congo’s most lucrative export product, generating more revenue than traditional exports like gold, diamonds, or cocoa. However, just as with these traditional exports, those that provide the raw material: the poor being filmed, hardly benefit from it at all. Amidst ethnic war and relentless economic exploitation, Martens sets up an emancipation program that aims to teach the poor how to benefit from their biggest resource: poverty.

https://renzomartens.com/enjoypoverty/

