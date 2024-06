Zuma`s party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party ,have achieved incredible success in KZN. They are questioning what happened during the electoral process. Former President Jacob Zuma retains the support, respect and confidence of millions of South Africans

KEEP MACHINES OUT OF VOTE COUNTING!

Source: SABC

2024 Elections | uMkhonto weSizwe Party media briefing

31 May 2024

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has called an impromptu media briefing at the IEC main Results Operations currently holding a late night.

