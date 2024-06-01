DEAD RWANDAN SOLDIERS because RWANDA IS AT WAR IN NORTH KIVU, DRC. KAGAME IS BRUTAL. RWANDANS ARE SUFFERING UNDER HIS DICTATORSHIP

excellent analysis from this channel

Source: African Insider

Truth about 100s of Rwandan Soldiers who Died in Congo revealed.

31 May 2024

Investigating the deaths of Rwandan soldiers killed in North Kivu led to one journalist’s exile and possibly the death of another. Forbidden Stories picked up their investigations and identified several soldiers who died on Congolese soil.

Like this: Like Loading...