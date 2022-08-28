Dancing the Macarena as UK fuel cuts threaten

re posted from BIZ NEWS

Last week this South African contingent put their names toward the report, “There is No Climate Emergency” alongside another +1000 equally brave and coherent professionals

Eskom is invisible … but everywhere

By Simon Lincoln Reader*

If you ever encounter any of these people: Rosemary Falcon, Dennis Shaun Garisch, Kelvin Kemm, Dr John Ledger or Don Mingay – stop them in their tracks, lead them by the hand to a bar and order them a pint of Tequila – and not crap like Olmeca silver – I'm talking Clase Azul Reposado. Might cost you – but the contribution each of these people has made toward common sense is vast. Last week this South African contingent put their names toward the report, "There is No Climate Emergency" alongside another +1000 equally brave and coherent professionals (note: included among them was one Dr Henrique JS de Barros Pinheiro, who is described as "invited"; I hope the good people of Portugal will afford him the same).

As it relates to the United Kingdom, this report couldn’t have dropped at a worse time, with much of London still grieving over the shuttering of the Tavistock Clinic. To make matters worse, Brian Stelter, CNN’s resident weirdo, was fired. So how did a country with a quarter of its population about to be plunged into fuel poverty respond? Only with a series of pride events featuring the police dancing the Macarena and the RAF declaring it was now prioritising diversity over merit in recruitment – which I’m thrilled with really, as I’ve always itched to know the routine of a drag queen graduate of Britain’s Top Gun upon entering the cockpit of a Typhoon FGR4 for the first time, e.g looking for mirrors, fiddling with pretty buttons, putting up a photo of Michel Foucault, where a normal pilot’s children or wife would be, the less-clever ones Kamala Harris, etc.

If you’re wondering how the United Kingdom managed to leap into the prospect of, as the Telegraph charitably described them, “South Africa-style rolling brownouts”, I’ll take you back to the 23rd of April 2019, to Parliament, where a grumpy Swedish teenager appeared in front of a group of starstruck MPs, including former Labour leader Ed Miliband, Layla Moran, a domestic violence enthusiast from the Liberal Democrats, and Michael Gove, the slippery “conservative”. “I felt a terrible sense of guilt,” Gove whimpered, having listened to Greta Thunberg (in their defence, this was 2019: coof was but a twinkle in Peter Daszak’s eye, and we’d have to wait until 2022 to discover that the Kremlin was funding some of the environmental groups protesting outside Parliament that day).

Twitter’s excuse for Britain’s energy crisis is that it’s all Putin’s fault. This may be partially true for Germany, which outsourced its energy dependence to Russia, then jeered at Donald Trump when he publicly acknowledged this at the UN – but it’s a crooked shambles of an explanation for Britain’s state. The truth is that since 2012, the UK has closed 21 nuclear and coal power facilities, each generating between 290 and 2,400 megawatts. Coinciding with a moratorium on fracking was an intensive corporate greenwashing campaign, published by newspapers in receipt of generous donations from “green” billionaires (something which has spiralled out of control, notably with the Guardian’s editorial decision to replace “climate change” with “climate crisis”). The most recent prizes for this corrupt spectacle: children with middle class backgrounds destroying classical artwork so that children with poorer upbringing will never be able to admire it.

The report is antiserum for the toxicity of the prevailing sentiment, which is being engineered by the same bad acting that occupied – and learned from – coof: “experts”, “modelling” and “consensus”. Regrettably but predictably, the authors have already been smeared in a choreographed response – not a single piece of criticism addresses any of the report’s content, all of it centred around many of the signatories being “retired”. That in itself reveals the future here, crafted inadvertently by the predator class and their miserable little “environmental justice” garden gnomes – there’s a play on in London at present in which a group of civilian teenagers haul adults to a court, then become play-play lawyers and demand the elders repent for their crimes against the climate (living, apparently). Forget climate denial being an offence punishable by incarceration – rejection of the word “crisis” will alone suffice for charges soon.

