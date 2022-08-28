re posted from MSINGI AFRIKA
The year 2030 (less than eight years from now) is a major spiritual turning point year for the entire world, based on, first, what the Most High God is doing, and secondly, how that which God is doing is being copied by the many machinations of the globalists and the dark spirits that back their dark agendas. For every good thing that God is doing, Satan always has his own warped version.
by Samuel PhillipsSamuel Phillips is a writer, graphic designer, photographer, songwriter, singer…
An old wine skin cannot hold new wine, nor can a new Nigeria be birthed by those with old ways and mindsets. Or else both the wine and the wineskin will be destroyed. New wine is a metaphor for a new spirit which is required for a new dispensation. While the spirit behind change is the new wine, the wine skins are those who must carry the change to its beautiful conclusion. To tell you the truth, Afrika has come of age for change from the backward, corrupt, diseased, sick and poverty narrative to a glorious one that manifests true spirituality, beauty, innovation, technological advancement etc. And Nigeria is critical for that change in narrative.
continue reading HERE: Source:
Birthing A New Nigeria Needs Those with New Mindsets
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related