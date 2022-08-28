Birthing A New Nigeria Needs Those with New Mindsets

An old wine skin cannot hold new wine, nor can a new Nigeria be birthed by those with old ways and mindsets. Or else both the wine and the wineskin will be destroyed. New wine is a metaphor for a new spirit which is required for a new dispensation. While the spirit behind change is the new wine, the wine skins are those who must carry the change to its beautiful conclusion. To tell you the truth, Afrika has come of age for change from the backward, corrupt, diseased, sick and poverty narrative to a glorious one that manifests true spirituality, beauty, innovation, technological advancement etc. And Nigeria is critical for that change in narrative.

