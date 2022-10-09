“Western propoganda is far more sophisticated, you don`t recognize it. You do not see it coming and that is what makes it more dangerous”

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – The Aussie woman scaring the Western Propaganda Machine – Jaq James

22 September 2022

In an exclusive first interview, Jacqueline (Jaq) James, socio-legal research consultant and author of the world famous Co-West-Pro legal analysis that comprehensively debunked the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s 2020 “Uyghurs for Sale” report, reveals to Citizens Insight: * the insights she gained as an Australian working in China, including at a People’s Liberation Army language school, which contradicted the assumptions she had about China, assumptions which most Australians and Westerner share; * her personal experience with Western propaganda which led her to establish Co-West-Pro (Countering Western Propaganda) Consultancy; and * her systematic legal approach to evaluating ASPI’s forced labour allegations, from which she proved that ASPI did not show evidence for the claims that were used around the world to pressure companies to fire their Uyghur workers. Interview with Jaq James, AMus, LLB (Hons), GDLP, MPP, MEd Hosted by Robert Barwick, Research Director of the Australian Citizens Party

Link to Jaq James’s papers, “The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Uyghurs for Sale report: Scholarly Analysis or Strategic Disinformation” and “Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch’s Forced Xinjiang Labour Claims: Junk Research of Noble Cause Corruption”: http://www.cowestpro.co/papers.html

