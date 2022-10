This is relevant to South Africa and any country that follows the Western model of neo-liberal economics. Excellent explanation of BANKING DE-REGULATION which is Laissez-Faire or the Free Market system based on the British East India Company – the largest and most destructive monopoly the world has ever seen

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 30/9/2022 – Central banks hammer households / Morrison’s foreign government takeover

1 October 2022

