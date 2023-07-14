re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

However, contrary to the UN and U.S., the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, correctly states in Article 22:

All peoples shall have the right to their economic, social, and cultural development…States shall have the duty…to ensure the exercise of the right to development.

China & Freeman Agree With The African Charter: “Economic Development is a Human Right”

June 24, 2023 The concept that economic development is a fundamental human right has been rejected by the United States, the United Nations, Europe, and all Western institutions, including Non-Government Organizations (NGOs). This failure to understand the essential, vital importance of promoting real-physical economic growth in developing nations has prevented the West from achieving its goals for human rights, good governance, and democracy, if they are even truly sincere about these objectives. continue reading HERE: Source: China & Freeman Agree With The African Charter: “Economic Development is a Human Right”

