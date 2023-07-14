included in this episode: Ukraine threat to blow up the nuclear power plant : WMDs deja vu! Why the central banks are above the law. Genuine competition for the big banks

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 6/7/2023 – Deliberate deception to destroy essential services / 3 Others

8 July 2023

1. Don’t be conned by a radioactive Gulf of Tonkin 2. Deliberate deception to destroy essential services 3. The power greater than government 4. Greens to PwC: Get thee to the NACCery

Presented by Robert Barwick and Richard Bardon

Like this: Like Loading...