Conversation with Dr. Pali Lehola, former RSA Statistician General

“You see there has been the Chicago School, Milton Friedman`s market fundamentalism, that has influenced South Africa.AND THAT INFLUENCE IS IN THE TREASURY.

THE TREASURY BECAME VIRTUALLY THE CENTRE OF GOVERNMENT and NOT THE PRESIDENCY……..Treasury becomes the de-facto president

The IMF have had a stanglehold on South Africa for the last 30 years…when it removed those Austerity Measures in 2002-2008 it showed what is possible.

That is where the CITY OF POWER is and that is the resistance we are facing.

So there has to be a market economy but if you fundamentally shift the market economy into the fundamentals of such things as energy and education and so on, then you will destroy that country.

Source: Hugo Kruger

Conversation with Dr. Pali Lehola Part 2

25 June 2023

