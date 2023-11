YES!!!!!!!! more great leadership from President Traoré

Source: 2nacheki

Burkina Faso’s President Launches Construction of Country’s 1st Gold Refinery

26 November 2023

Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré, recently laid the foundation stone for the nation’s first gold refinery, in partnership with local company Marena Gold. The refinery boasts an annual refining capacity of 150 tonnes.

