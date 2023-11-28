Source: Geopolitical Trends w/Dr David Oualaalou

China’s BRI: An Alternative for International Cooperation & Peace?

20 October 2023

As tensions between Israel and Palestine intensify, China, during a high-profile forum celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), stresses cooperation & development in the pursuit of what Xi called another “golden decade” for the initiative. As the world is getting tired of endless conflicts, could BRI be the alternative to peace? Join me live 10/20/23 @ 1215 as I provide you with my assessment not only about Xi’s speech, but also the geopolitical/economic implications of this initiative!

