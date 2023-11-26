re posted from EAST AFRICA COMMUNITY

East African Community continues on a trajectory of expansion as Summit admits Somalia into the bloc

East African Community Headquarters, Arusha, Tanzania, 25th November, 2023: The East African Community has once more expanded its borders and market size with the admission of the Federal Republic of Somalia as the 8th member of the bloc.

The Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State at their 23rd Ordinary Meeting held in Arusha, Tanzania on Friday, 24th November, 2023 considered the Report of the EAC Council of Ministers on the Negotiations with the Federal Republic of Somalia into the EAC, and resolved to admit Somalia as a full member of the Community.

The Summit further designated the Chairperson of the Summit, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan, to agree with Somalia on when to sign the Treaty of Accession of the Somalia into the Community.

The Summit further directed that within six (6) months after the signing of the Treaty of Accession, Somalia shall be required to deposit the instrument of ratification with the Secretary General.

https://www.eac.int/press-releases/2977-east-african-community-continues-on-a-trajectory-of-expansion-as-summit-admits-somalia-into-the-bloc

