re posted from AFRICAN HERITAGE

The coins are expected to act as a ‘store of value and to reduce the demand for US dollars’ – something that has been blamed for the weakening value of the local currency.

It is no secret that prices are high everywhere: at the gas pump, at the food store, rent, prices are going up and up, affecting everyone and making those who are poor even poorer. Many African countries are trying to find ways to alleviate inflation. Zimbabwe is one such country.

It is no secret that Zimbabwe has been going through an economic embargo for many years. Many thought, the traitors who toppled Robert Mugabe, that by getting rid of him, the economy would be better and all the embargo restrictions placed by the UK, US, and EU would be lifted… Lesson to traitors: it never works as planned! Five years on, and Zimbabwe is no better, even though Mnangagwa has signed all sorts of deals with the westerners [Is Zimbabwe the New Haiti?]and returned land [Zimbabwe to Return Seized Land to Foreigners]. Well, as I was saying, it is no secret that inflation is particularly high in Zimbabwe and has been for many years.

continue reading HERE: Source:

African Countries move ahead with New Currencies: The Case of Gold as Currency in Zimbabwe