Starving us into submission under Climate Tyranny. Dutch farmers protest massive land grab disguised as a so-called Nitrogen crisis. Same in Canada under Trudeau who tried to steal money donated by the public to the truckers of the Freedom Convoy. Bill Gates is now the biggest land owner in America

Source: DailyHOT

25 July 2022

GLOBALISTS’ PLAN: Dutch farmers, then Canadian farmers, American farmers next Justin Trudeau is planning to introduce the same policies in Canada Trudeau just unveiled his new climate plan with 30% reduction in fertilizer use ..Now the farmers, truckers, and working people form Canada and the Netherlands are holding the line They are united in peace to overcome the globalists’ vision On July 23rd, there were at least 100,000 people shown up in Amsterdam The whole world are also watching and supporting the Dutch farmers.. #dutchfarmers #nofarmersnofood #globalelite

