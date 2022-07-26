Get out MONUSCO

Thousands of Congolese have yet again protested against the occupation of their country by the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO which has spent 20 years presiding over violence, carnage, resource looting and sheer corruption, silently complicit in all. The UN mission has facilitated ineptitude of its stated mission to keep the peace.Yesterday the MONUSCO HQ in Goma was torched. Today a number of protestors and blue helmets died

Source: AfricaNews

RDC : manifestation à Goma contre la présence de la MONUSCO

Le 15 juillet dernier à Goma, le président du Sénat Modeste Bahati avait demandé, lors d’un meeting, à la Monusco de plier bagages pour n’avoir pas pu imposer la paix dans la partie orientale de la RDC.

