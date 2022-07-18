re posted from AFRICAN HERITAGE
Mali : ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions and France Moves Troops to Neighboring Niger
Over the weekend, ECOWAS (CEDEAO), the regional West-African agency and France’s puppet organization in the region, lifted its 6-months embargo against Mali. Back in January, with tensions escalating between France and Mali, the ECOWAS placed unbelievable sanctions on Mali, closing borders, banking, and more. For the history, Mali has been in disarray since the fall of Libya in 2011 losing up to 80% of its territory to jihadists armed by foreign forces. Faced with 80% of its territory occupied by foreign forces and terrorists, and in order to regain sovereignty over its lands, Mali sought the partnership of Russia, which France screamed against based on The 11 Components of the French Colonial Tax in Africa which denies Africans the right to other military or economic partners without France’s approval [The French Colonial Tax at the Heart of Mali-France Tensions, France confirms it will withdraw from Mali … moving to neighboring countries and beyond, Mali Rescinds France Defense Agreements].
