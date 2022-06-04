Africa Steers Clear of NATO`s War Against Russia

Despite pressure from the NATO warmongers, Africa`s leadership continues to build good relationships with Russia. Russia is becoming increasingly popular in Africa. Unlike the West, Russia delivers on security and since the FOCAC Summit in 2018, has made known its desire to help power African economies with nuclear energy. The BRICS alliance continues to grow from strength to strength as it develops the new multi-polar world of equal and sovereign nations.

Source: CGTN

African Union delegation meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

3 June 2022

African Union delegation meets #Russian President #Vladimir #Putin. But what are the chances that the delegation will succeed in their mission? Mr. Koffi M. Kouakou, Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa talked to CGTN.

