DRC-Rwanda Ties : Anti-Rwanda protest in the DRC ,Kinshasa, over alleged rebel backing

Source: SABC

DRC-Rwanda Ties I Anti-Rwanda protest in the DRC over alleged rebel backing

Violence and armed groups continue to take a heavy toll on the civilian population in several provincial territories in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. That was the message from senior United Nations officials in a briefing to the Security Council after a resurgence of the M23 rebel movement. Dr. Noel Tshiani Muadiamvita is a former DRC Presidential candidate and former country director at the World Bank.

