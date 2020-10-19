The COVID-19 pandemic has driven more Africans into poverty, and hunger is increasing across the continent. It is criminal and immoral for the IMF to to insist that nations implement austerity, when hundreds of millions are already suffering from lack of income, lack of food, and lack of healthcare. In fact, IMF policies have never helped nations develop their economies.

Will IMF Austerity Policies Lead to More Deaths in Africa? The Answer is Obvious

October 16, 2020

