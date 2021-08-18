Abahlali baseMjondolo was founded by S`bu Zikode who speaks to us today about the recent protests and looting in South Africa.

Source: The New African Paradigm

Poverty In South Africa – An Interview with S’Bu Zikode of Abahlali baseMjondolo

Abahlali baseMjondolo began in Durban in October 2005. It is the largest movement of the organised poor in the world with more than 100 000 members in good standing in 86 branches across 5 provinces. The movement organises land occupations, builds community infrastructure such as halls, creches and gardens, works to run occupations as democratic communes and campaigns for land and housing and against corruption, xenophobia, evictions and sexism. It is committed to building women’s power in struggle and insists that the social value of land must be placed before its commercial value. It has faced serious repression including the destruction of its members’ homes, arrests, assaults, organised campaigns of slander, torture and assassination.

https://abahlali.org

