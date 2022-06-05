Zimbabwe was one of the 24 countries that refused to vote for the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Zimbabwe is already under US sanctions. The Biden regime is devising more sanctions to punish any African country that wishes to conduct peaceful and mutally beneficial relations with Russia!

As stated by Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Senate ” It (the West) creates and continues to create conditions for global crisis.”

Source: SABC News

Zimbabwe, Russia seek to strengthen relations

3 June 2022

Zimbabwe and Russia are seeking more cooperation amidst isolation and sanctions from the West. As increased economic sanctions continue to exert pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow in response seems to be turning its focus to Africa. One such destination is Harare.

