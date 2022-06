Source: SABC News

The United States Justice Department this week announced a settlement deal of over 1 billion dollars with Swiss-Anglo Mining Company Glencore, after the company agreed to plead guilty in two separate criminal cases. According to the U.S. Attorney General the cases represent the largest criminal enforcement action to date for a commodity price manipulation conspiracy in oil markets.

Glencore pleads guilty to foreign bribery and market manipulation | Tshepo Mongoai

27 May 2022

