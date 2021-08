Ethiopian media interview with Lawrence Freeman, physical economist and political analyst for Africa. An interview that covers a great many aspects of Ethiopia`s recent achievements, the bizarre reaction from the Biden administration, the destructive nature of a powerful element within the current administration and the hypocrisy of so-called Western democratic values

Source: OBN Oromiyaa[Oromia Broadcasting Network]

TALK TO OBN with Laurence Freeman

29 July 2021

