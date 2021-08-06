It is a well-worn tactic used by the trans-Atlantic Alliance,to back a minority group in order to destabilize a nation and bring about regime change. It is often done under the auspices of so-called human rights abuses. The situation in Tigray is the same old pattern being used to undermine the Ethiopian government precisely because Ethiopia, under Abiy Ahmed, is fighting for the human right to electricity, employment and a dignified standard of living for the Ethiopian people.

Source: CGTN Africa

Ethiopia slams global community on silence over attacks by TPLF Forces

29 July 2021

The Ethiopian government has indicted the international community for keeping silent over attacks by the TPLF Forces as well as blocking aid in Tigray Region. It says the TPLF is violating a unilateral ceasefire causing a further escalation of the humanitarian crisis.

