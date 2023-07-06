The BRICS group of nations -Brazil, China, India, China, and SA make up around 30% of global GDP. Busisiwe Mabuza is on the BRICS Business Council and currently serves as the Board chairperson of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa; which is the largest development finance institution in sub-Saharan Africa. She discusses how AFCTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement will benefit from more African states joining BRICS

Source: Newzroom Afrika

What other African economies could benefit from BRICS?

5 July 2023

Like this: Like Loading...