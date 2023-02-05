“the strategic objective is total control of the people. This is being achieved, not by bullets and bombs but by stealth, sleight of hand and the mis-use of legislation. Those in pursuit of centralized power , of a One World Government, hate with every fibre of their beings – Sovereign Nation States

Source: GBNews

‘We cannot be told what to do by Government’ Neil Oliver on the state of Britain’s democracy

Feb 4, 2023

‘We cannot be told what to do by Government. That truth is final and can only be denied by those who either don’t know it … or who do know it and are lying.’ Neil Oliver on why Britain’s democracy needs to be protected.

