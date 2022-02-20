Washington Moves to Impose Negative Force Over the Horn of Africa

Lawrence Freeman, internationally respected political analyst for Africa, discusses the latest US Congress Bill and sanctions against Ethiopia, designed not to enhance development and security but to ruin the current Ethiopian administration which has done more in the last few years for peace, prosperity and unity amoung the nations of the Horn of Africa, than was achieved in the past several decades under the previous regime which Washington wants back in power!

Source: OBN Oromiyaa [Oromia Broadcasting Network]

TALK TO OBN: Professor Lawrence Freeman an International

19 Feb 2022

The H.R 6600 draft bill of US Congress aimed at imposing sanction on Ethiopia would maliciously threatens the sovereignty of the country said, Professor Lawrence Freeman an International Political. Economic analyst during his stay with OBN Horn Of Africa Talk To OBN Program.

Like this: Like Loading...