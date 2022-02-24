You can read more on the Oligarchy`s destruction of Eskom and its saboutage of South African industrial capacity, by going to the ESKOM tag on this website. Including more on snake-oil economists like Grové Steyn of Meridian Economics

re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

One British Operation To Obstruct South African Development Exposed

In an interview with City Press (Johannesburg) Jan. 23, South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe charged that an operation is being run against South Africa’s development and against his department—the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE)—which is being led by the UK Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF). The foundation is the “philanthropic” arm of the prestigious TCI hedge fund run by billionaire Sir Christopher Hohn, KCMG. The money “is channeled to an institution based in the University of Cape Town,” Mantashe said, “which funds a number of projects including aspects of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and other civil society groups to destabilize the work of the Department.” He said the DMRE had obtained a detailed report from the CSIR, “which we got hold of and that outlines those details.” The operation uses the hashtag #UprootTheDMRE and is supported by “predominantly white liberal media,” he said.

The liberal media instantly obliged Mantashe by putting on a performance—in four-part harmony—of offended innocence and bafflement, while calling Mantashe a mental case.

It turns out that CIFF gave $675,000 supposedly to “support reforms and climate-linked financing to facilitate the just energy transition” in South Africa. Its partners in the project are the University of Cape Town and Meridian Economics, whose managing director is Grové Steyn, a notorious, deep-green freak. TCI has also funded the UK-based sabotage organization, Extinction Rebellion (XR).

Source: EIR Vol. 49, No. 7, February 18, 2022

https://larouchepub.com/

