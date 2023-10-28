re posted from Al JAZEERA

UNGA calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Gaza war: How countries voted

27 October 2023

The resolution passed with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas and demanding aid access to Gaza.

A total of 120 countries voted in favour of the resolution, 14 countries voted against including Israel and the United States, while 45 others abstained. Among the abstentions was Canada, which had introduced an amendment that would have more explicitly condemned Hamas for its October 7 “terrorist” attack on Israel and demanded the immediate release of hostages seized by the group.

